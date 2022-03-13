WATCH | BOOM! Brutal knock-out sees Irish boxer crash out the ring | Sport

Leigh Wood (white shorts) knocks out Michael Conlan (inexperienced shorts) in the course of the WBA World Featherweight title struggle (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Boxing is an unforgiving sport, as Irish boxer Michael Conlan came upon on Saturday evening.

Conlan suffered a brutal knock-out within the twelfth spherical of his struggle towards England’s Leigh Wood, who was defending his WBA featherweight title.

Wood linked with a vicious proper hand that knock-out Conlan out immediately.

He adopted it up with a flurry of blows that noticed Conlan crash to the bottom and out of the ring.

Conlan was taken to hospital however confirmed on social media that he was okay, saying: “I’m all good folks, cheers for the messages. I’ll be back, good shot and congrats to Leigh and his team,” earlier than cheekily asking for a rematch in a second tweet.

WATCH Wood’s knock-out of Conlan beneath: