WATCH | BOOM! Brutal knock-out sees Irish boxer crash out the ring | Sport
Leigh Wood (white shorts) knocks out Michael Conlan (inexperienced shorts) in the course of the WBA World Featherweight title struggle (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Boxing is an unforgiving sport, as Irish boxer Michael Conlan came upon on Saturday evening.
Conlan suffered a brutal knock-out within the twelfth spherical of his struggle towards England’s Leigh Wood, who was defending his WBA featherweight title.
Wood linked with a vicious proper hand that knock-out Conlan out immediately.
He adopted it up with a flurry of blows that noticed Conlan crash to the bottom and out of the ring.
Conlan was taken to hospital however confirmed on social media that he was okay, saying: “I’m all good folks, cheers for the messages. I’ll be back, good shot and congrats to Leigh and his team,” earlier than cheekily asking for a rematch in a second tweet.
WATCH Wood’s knock-out of Conlan beneath:
Good information.??
Michael Conlan says he is “all good” after Leigh Wood’s knockout final evening left him hospitalised.
“I’m all good. Congrats to Leigh Wood, congrats to his team.”#BBCBoxing
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 13, 2022
