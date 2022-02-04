WATCH | Caregiver and 2 children die after orphanage in Gauteng burns down | News24

An orphanage in Ekurhuleni burnt down on Thursday night time.

Two women and their caregiver died, however two boys survived.

The hearth is believed to have been brought on by a lit candle.

Lindokuhle Mdluli fell to the bottom in tears when he learnt that the girl he had pulled out of a burning home in Ekurhuleni on Thursday night had died.

A caregiver and two orphans, aged six and 7, perished after the orphanage in Villa Lisa went up in flames.

It is believed the hearth emanated from a candle that was lit throughout load shedding. Mdluli was the primary particular person on the scene when the hearth broke out. “I saw two boys leaving the house, screaming for help. I hopped the fence and, when I got inside, I saw it was burning. Inside the house, I heard a woman’s voice, and I pulled her out.

“While I used to be pulling her out, I ran out of air, so I went outdoors. I screamed for assist, however nobody got here. I went again inside to search for the 2 women, however they had been burnt,” he told News24 during an emotional interview. Mdluli sustained burn wounds on his hands, as well as a cut on his head, and was rushed to hospital.

On Friday, when News24 visited the scene, Mdluli arrived soon after he was discharged from hospital – and learnt that the woman in her 50s had died.

PICS | Gauteng restaurant gutted in fire

Inside the house – in a room blackened by flame and smoke – charred school books and children’s clothes were all that remained as a blanket of ash settled on everything spared by the blaze. According to neighbours, the woman had been a caregiver at the orphanage for about six months. She lived there with the two girls and the two boys, aged nine and 10.

They boys managed to escape and call for help. They ran to the house across the street, where Steven Reddy and his family were asleep.

Reddy said:

We ran out of the house (when the two boys knocked). I think the two small boys broke the window and came out. They were the ones that came to wake us up. It was traumatising to see the two girls on the floor. They couldn’t even give them CPR. The fire department didn’t even have oxygen. It was shocking to see those two little girls.

Reddy expressed his disappointment in the firefighters and emergency service’s response time.

“We phoned the hearth division and emergency service, and so they advised us they do not know the place Villa Lisa is. The individuals from Villa Lisa needed to go and fetch the hearth division from Vosloorus and convey them right here. When we requested the hearth division to do CPR on the 2 youngsters and the mother, they stated they did not have tools.

“They came walking and not running – like it was a holiday – when there are people dying on the floor,” he stated.

The councillor for Ekurhuleni’s Ward 5, Nkululeko Sidu, expressed his devastation on the lack of life.

“What happened here is very scary, where the lives of two young kids and their caregiver were lost due to the fire. I’m here today to touch base with the family, and the orphanage itself, to find out what happened, so that we can continue engaging with the City and the family with a way forward,” stated Sidu.

Sidu stated they might be trying into the neighborhood’s grievance relating to the emergency service’s response time.

