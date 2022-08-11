Watch: Catch of the season? Shimron Hetmyer pulls off unbelievable grab

After being dominated by India, the West Indies facet led by Nicholas Pooran is presently taking over New Zealand in a three-match T20I sequence adopted by ODIs. Before this sequence, West Indies had been overwhelmed by India within the ODI sequence 3-0 after which had been outplayed as soon as once more within the 5-match T20I sequence that they misplaced 1-4.

The battle continued for West Indies as they had been overwhelmed by New Zealand by 13 runs within the first T20I performed on the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. Odean Smith was the one optimistic for West Indies however his all-round present was not sufficient to halt New Zealand.

New Zealand had been satisfied with the return of skipper Kane Williamson, who regarded extraordinarily strong with a 47-run innings off 33 deliveries and gave his facet the right begin. Devon Conway, too, chipped in with a 29-ball 43. Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell couldn’t kick on after their begins and the Black Caps wanted Jimmy Neesham’s 15-ball 33 in the long run to energy New Zealand in direction of the end they wanted.

In a stellar show of athleticism proven on the sphere, Shimron Hetmyer plucked out a wonderful catch at deep cowl level to dismiss Martin Guptill.

Guptill and Conway took New Zealand off to a flyer earlier than Hetmyer pulled off a stunner to ship Guptill again to the hut within the eighth over. Smith then picked up Conway off the subsequent supply and he regarded the choose of the bowlers from West Indies.

West Indies by no means acquired going within the chase as Tim Southee acquired rid off Kyle Mayers within the second over. However, Shamarh Brooks performed a preventing knock of 42 off 43 whereas wickets fell on the different finish. West Indies had been lowered to 114/7 and the one resistance got here within the type of a 50-run partnership off 23 deliveries between Smith and Romario Shepherd.

