WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara hits third century in Royal London One-Day Cup to claim big records – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been recognized extensively for his classical batting exploits and strong defence in Test cricket. But of late, the right-handed batter has been displaying that he’s not solely restricted to the longest format of the sport, which is obvious from his present kind for English county aspect Sussex within the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup.

Interestingly, Pujara smashed yet one more century on Tuesday whereas enjoying towards Middlesex. Notably, it’s his third century within the event. The 34-year-old batter cruised to 132 off simply 90 deliveries after reaching the century mark in simply 75 balls with the assistance of 14 fours and two sixes.

Also, within the course of, Pujara’s List-A batting common touched 57, which made him solely the second batter ever to cross the mark after Australia’s Michael Bevan, for no less than 100 List-A innings performed. Pakistan captain Babar Azam and India’s star batter Virat Kohli are at quantity three and 4 respectively within the listing.

Overall, Pujara has three tons and as many fifties in eight innings with a 100-plus common and strike fee and he has additionally turn into solely the second batter to cross 500 runs this season within the English competitors.

Earlier on Friday, Pujara scored a 79-ball 107 towards Warwickshire and likewise hit 22 runs off the forty fifth over, however was unable to take his aspect over the road. On Sunday, as Sussex’s captain, Pujara smashed a implausible 174 off 131 balls towards Surrey, which additionally helped him declare the report for the highest-ever rating made by a Sussex batter in List A cricket competitors within the United Kingdom, going previous the 171 made by Namibia all-rounder David Wiese towards Hampshire in 2019.