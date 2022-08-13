Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara smashes 22 runs in an over for Sussex in Royal London One-Day Cup – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Cheteshwar Pujara is extensively thought-about a Test specialist and his days as a member of the Indian ODI facet are lengthy behind him, with little hope of donning the blue jersey anytime within the close to future.

The Saurashtra batter, nevertheless, served followers a reminder of what he is able to within the shorter codecs with a blistering 107 off 79 deliveries for Sussex towards Warwickshire within the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup.

Pujara has had a terrific run for Sussex all through the summer time with 5 centuries within the County Championship together with three double-tons. And on Friday, he carried that red-hot First-Class kind over to the List A format, dismantling the Warwickshire assault and conserving his facet alive within the chase of the 311-run goal for essentially the most half.

The spotlight of the match was Pujara smashing 22 runs off Liam Norwell within the forty fifth over of the chase with three fours, a six and two doubles.

What stood out was his unorthodox alternative of pictures within the over; the India Test No 3 who is understood extensively for his stoic strategy and his capability to grind opposition bowlers out session after session together with his stable defence, was shuffling to his proper and bringing out the paddle sweeps on a number of events.

Pujara hasn’t made too many appearances within the Indian Premier League of late, and went unsold on the mega public sale that passed off earlier this 12 months. But his newest outing may simply assist him get observed by franchises as soon as once more.

His knock, nevertheless, could not stop Sussex from a slender loss as they completed simply 4 wanting the Warwickshire whole. Pujara was bowled by Oliver Hannon-Dalby within the penultimate over of the case, leaving his facet one other 20 to win off 11 with three wickets in hand.

George Garrett bowled a good remaining over, not conceding a single boundary and gifting away simply seven when 12 had been required to safe victory for Warwickshire.

