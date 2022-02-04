WATCH | Chief justice interviews: News24 analyses Dunstan Mlambo’s interview | News24

Chief justice nominee Judge Dunstan Mlambo was within the sizzling seat on Thursday, because the third day of interviews continued in Johannesburg.

Mlambo is considered one of 4 judges vying for the place of chief justice.

The different three nominees are Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya and Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

President Cyril Ramaphosa named the candidates in November after contemplating the suggestions of a panel, which was headed by Judge Navanethem Pillay.

