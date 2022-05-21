Watch | Coast Guard hunts down, catches two ships carrying 1,520 crore in drugs

Over 200 kgs of heroin value ₹1,526 crore was recovered by the Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday in an uncommon mid-sea drug bust off the coast of Lakshadweep Islands.

An exhilarating video shared by information company ANI reveals coast guards chasing down two boats ‘Prince’ and ‘Little Jesus’ amidst very tough seas. The boats have been noticed after a number of days of steady search and monitoring below a joint operation code-named “Operation Khojbeen.” Both boats have been intercepted by officers of ICG and DRI.

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard ships chased two boats named Prince and Little Jesus off the coast of Lakshadweep and intercepted them with medication value over ₹1,520 crores. Operation ‘Khojbeen’ was launched collectively with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence: ICG officers pic.twitter.com/5drXSLrQqg — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

Operation “Khojbeen” was launched after DRI officers gathered intel that mentioned two Indian boats could be crusing from the coast of Tamil Nadu and would obtain narcotics in large portions someplace within the Arabian sea throughout the second/third week of May 2022.

“Thorough search of both the boats was carried out at the Coast Guard District Headquarters at Kochi, which resulted in heroin recovery of 218 packets of 1 kg each. Seized drug appears to be of high-grade heroin and its value in the international illicit market is estimated to be around ₹1,526 crore,” a ministry assertion mentioned as per information company PTI.

This is the fourth main drug bust by DRI previously month. Earlier, DRI recovered 205.6 kg of heroin from a business import consignment of gypsum powder on the Kandla port on April 20, 2022, 396 kg of thread (laced with heroin) at Pipavav port on April 29, 2022, and 62 kg of heroin at Air Cargo Complex, IGI New Delhi on May 10, 20222, completely valued at roughly Rs. 2500 crores within the worldwide illicit market.

With ANI, PTI inputs