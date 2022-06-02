Watch: Construction workers help find ball after Liam Livingstone’s monster six in T20 Vitality Blast – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Liam Livingstone has constructed fairly a repute for himself within the T20 circuit. After dominating the Hundred, Livingstone lit up the IPL as effectively, the place he performed a variety of match-winning innings for the Punjab Kings. In 14 video games for Punjab Kings, Livingstone scored 427 runs at a strike fee of 182.08.

He now performs for Lancashire within the T20 Vitality Blast in England and has continued his roaring from. In the sport towards Derbyshire in Manchester, Livingstone smoked 5 sixes and 5 fours to attain 75 off simply 40 deliveries. Powered by this innings, Lancashire notched up 219/6 in 20 overs and ultimately received the sport by a complete margin of 17 runs.

There was a headline-grabbing incident throughout this innings. Livingstone was batting on 21 off 14 deliveries and was going through Scotland’s left-arm spinner Mark Watt. He creamed the ball lengthy over deep mid-wicket and the ball landed proper in the course of an space the place development was ongoing. This prompted the commentators to say: “How on earth do you find the ball in the middle of all that?”

However, the employees have been fairly environment friendly in returning the ball to the sphere of play. “Shoutout to the builders who helped retrieve the match ball,” Vitality Blast thanked the employees’ effort in a tweet.

Livingstone has made a reputation for himself for hitting monstrous sixes. In the IPL, he smashed a 117-metre six off Mohammed Shami. The ball was quick and Livingstone swung laborious and received the ball flying over deep mid-wicket into the tier of the stadium. He shall be one of many key members for England once they head to Australia later this yr for the T20 World Cup.

