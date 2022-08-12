WATCH | DA calls for the immediate suspension of Tembisa Hospital CEO | News24

The DA led a picket exterior Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni on Friday morning, the place the occasion protested towards alleged corruption and the perceived lack of motion by the Gauteng Department of Health.

It follows a News24 investigation into murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s probe of doable fraudulent transactions on the hospital.

Deokaran had flagged round R850 million in doubtful funds, and raised the matter together with her superiors earlier than she was murdered exterior her dwelling in August 2021.

READ | Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered

“It’s nearly three weeks, three weeks now, since there was strong evidence made public that murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran was scared for her life after she identified about R850 million in possibly fraudulent – that was her phrase – payments by Tembisa Hospital…” stated DA spokesperson Jack Bloom exterior the hospital.

With no affirmation of investigations into the purchases made by the hospital, by means of suppliers with considerably inflated costs, or any suspensions by the well being division, the DA referred to as the scenario a cover-up.

“The DA has called for the suspension of the department’s chief financial officer…and we are now calling for the immediate suspension of Dr Ashley Mthunzi, the CEO of Tembisa Hospital,” Bloom stated.