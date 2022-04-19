WATCH | ‘Dancing is life’: Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA’s best | News24

Lyrical Deezy was lately topped as the very best choreographer in South Africa.

The 28-year-old did not let his environment maintain him from pursuing his goals.

Carolissen has been invited to Reunion Island to host dance courses as a part of his prize.

Densley Carolissen, popularly referred to as Lyrical Deezy, is aware of how you can bust the proverbial transfer. And he has an award to show it.

He was topped South Africa’s finest choreographer on the Global Dance Supreme award present in March.

The 28-year-old dancer stated he was shocked when he beat 4 different nominees to clinch the title.

“This is major; it’s a major blessing to be recognised by my country. I have been putting in work over the years, and it’s humbling to be recognised for that,” Carolissen instructed News24.

A panel of his friends from around the globe elected him because the winner.

The 28-year-old grew up in Lavender Hill, Cape Town, however Carolissen by no means let his environment deter him from reaching his goals.

He added:

Being in that house, you aren’t inspired to observe your goals. It’s really easy to change into one other statistic. Falling in love with dance allowed me to beat my environment.

As a boy, Carolissen was impressed by Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, and later by dance films like You Got Served. In Grade 7, he took up hip-hop dancing with a gaggle of buddies. By the top of his highschool profession, he switched to being a choreographer.

“I always knew I wanted to be a choreographer. When I saw the avenues dance can take you as a professional, it reaffirmed my decision,” he stated.

Today, this esteemed choreographer owns and runs a dance studio, educating courses to all ages.

Densley Carolissen, popularly referred to as Lyrical Deezy, throughout a dance class. News24 Bertram Malgas Carolissen was named South Africa’s finest choreographer. News24 Bertram Malgas

Carolissen will now be travelling to Reunion Island the place he’ll host dance courses on the Cre’art competition in May this 12 months – as a part of his prize.

“Being recognised internationally has been a highlight for me. It has always been a dream of mine. I am humbled by all the doors that have opened for me. God is making stuff happen for me.”

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.