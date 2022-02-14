Watch: David Warner Swaps Face With Leonardo DiCaprio In Hilarious Video, Wife Candice Reacts | Cricket News

Having not too long ago been acquired by Delhi Capitals (DC) within the IPL 2022 Auction, David Warner took to Instagram to move on his Valentine’s Day needs to followers. The Aussie opener posted a dance video from the well-known film The Wolf Of Wall Street and morphed his face into lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s. The video was well-received by followers and in addition captioned as, “Who else is in this mood on a Monday night!! #dance #valentines”

Warner’s spouse Canidce additionally reacted to the video.

The left-hander was picked up Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore in IPL public sale in Bengaluru on February 12.

Warner was launched by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after IPL 2021 after a disastrous season which additionally noticed him lose the captaincy to Kane Williamson halfway via the marketing campaign.

But he bounced again to kind and silenced his critics through the T20 World Cup final yr.

The Aussie opener was pivotal as Australia defeated New Zealand within the remaining.

Delhi spent big sums of cash through the IPL 2022 Auction, buying Shardul Thakur for Rs 10.75 crore. Meanwhile, Warner’s Australian teammate was purchased for Rs 6.50 crore.

Meanwhile, spinner Kuldeep Yadav was additionally roped in for Rs 2 crore.

Promoted

After getting acquired by DC, Warner additionally posted on Instagram to share his pleasure. He wrote, “Back to where it all began!! Pumped to meet up with my new team mates, owners and coaching staff. Excited to meet all the new and old fans of @delhicapitalsm”.

Warner had made his IPL debut with Delhi Daredevils in 2009. The crew later modified its identify to Delhi Capitals.