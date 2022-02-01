Watch: Deandra Dottin sizzles in 2nd ODI as West Indies women slam 25 in Super Over victory over South Africa – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The West Indies ladies’s cricket crew sealed an exciting win in opposition to the South Africa ladies’s crew within the second recreation of the four-match ODI collection on Monday. The gripping match which was performed in Johannesburg went into Super Over after each the groups have been bowled out for 160 within the 41-over-a-side match.

West Indies batters Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews showcased their marvelous cricketing abilities and scored 25 runs within the Super Over. Smashing 25 runs was not simple for the batters as South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail was delivering the Super Over.

The Super Over started with Dottin scoring a few runs. She performed a ramp shot within the subsequent ball which went for a 4. Ismail tried all the pieces to cease the batter however that didn’t occur as Dottin was in full kind. The right-handed batter then hit the third ball over Shabnim Ismail’s head which sped away to the boundary. The bowler additionally tried a slower supply to confuse Dottin however she noticed it and smashed the ball once more.

The fifth ball of the Super Over gave three runs and introduced Hayley Matthews on strike. She hit a six-over mid-wicket. The West Indies crew succeeded in gathering 25 runs within the Super Over.

Watch the highlights of the tremendous over right here:

2 4 4 6 3 6 🔥 Deandra Dottin & Hayley Mathews scored 25 runs within the tremendous over #SAvWI pic.twitter.com/Fsqou0XJpv — WCricCrazeVideos (@CricCrazeVideos) January 31, 2022

Deandra Dottin scored 19 runs off 5 balls whereas Hayley Matthews scored six runs off one ball.

The South African Women crew couldn’t obtain the goal and scored solely 17 runs within the Super Over. With this marvelous win, the West Indies lead the four-match collection with 1-0.

The match was dominated by the bowlers. The West Indies bowlers Shakira Selman, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Haley Mathews, And Karishma Ramharak succeeded in taking two wickets apiece.

The first ODI between West Indies and South Africa Women ladies groups was deserted. Both the groups will lock horns once more within the third and fourth matches on 3 and 6 February 2022.