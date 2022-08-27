Watch: Desi Mother Teaches “Different South Indian Breakfasts” To Dutch Daughter-In-Law

“Good food, Good Life” – we’re certain that our mums (actually, all of us) stay by this proverb. There is little question that fancy market meals can by no means change ‘maa ke hath ka’ wholesome, nutritious and yummy meal. But have you learnt what makes Indian moms stand out? Their pleasure in conventional meals in addition to the urge to go on the cooking classes to the subsequent technology. Wondering why we’re speaking about it right this moment? It is due to a video shared by a consumer on Instagram. It options his mom instructing his Dutch spouse find out how to prepare dinner “different South Indian breakfasts”.

We may see them making ready some widespread South delicacies, which embrace dosa, idiyappam, poori, aapam, puttu, kulli paniyaram, and rava upma. No doubt the dishes appeared selectable.

But this isn’t it. Their breakfast ended with a cup of filter espresso. “Trying eating with hands it’s a different feel, it’s best to be explored than to be explained. There is much more in the South Indian breakfast list but let’s keep that for the next reel,” the individual wrote alongside the video.

Take a glance:

The clip has gone viral on social media and has gathered some cute reactions from the netizens. People have been wowed by the cultural combine, whereas many have been left drooling on the scrumptious unfold of meals.

“Culture mix I like it,” a consumer wrote within the remark part. Another mentioned, “Amazing bro.”

“Amazing. The best dishes of South Indian (and Sri Lankan) origin,” a comment read.

So far, the video has clocked over 6.5 million views. What are your thoughts on the video? Do let us know in the comments below.