WATCH | ‘Devastating’ fire breaks out at informal settlement in Cape Town | News24

A hearth broke out within the Joe Slovo casual settlement in Langa, Cape Town, on Saturday night time.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse stated the hearth was reported shortly earlier than 18:00.

He stated 10 fireplace engines and 7 water tankers had been deployed to the scene, in addition to regulation enforcement companies.

He added that an “unruly” crowd had fashioned and that some “community members [were] cutting the fire hoses preventing staff from extinguishing the fire”.

The sub-council chairperson, Angus McKenzie, described the hearth as “devastating”, saying that a number of emergency companies groups have been on website.

McKenzie stated the hearth had been spreading from house to house, with many residents fleeing with the possessions they may carry.

He estimated that greater than 200 buildings had been affected, however this might not be confirmed on the time of publication.

It was additionally unclear how many individuals had been displaced. There had, nonetheless, been no accidents or deaths.

The reason behind the hearth was additionally unclear.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.