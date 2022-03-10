WATCH | Dog’s best friend: Wheelchair-bound Cape Town man saves his ‘big boy’ from drowning in pool | News24

Cassius the 50kg Rottweiler fell into the household pool not too long ago.

A Cape Town wheelchair-bound man saved his beloved canine from drowning in a touching present of group work, as he moved the frightened Rottweiler paw by paw to security.

Rolling his wheelchair backward and forward, whereas bending over and shifting every paw one after the other slowly alongside the sting of the pool, was a frightening however rewarding activity for man and canine.

The black and tan canine, referred to as Cassius, weighs about 50kg and may’t swim. After he fell into the swimming pool on the Bloubergstrand dwelling, he had held on for expensive life on the deep finish.

Speaking to News24, 40-year-old proprietor Darren Thomas mentioned Cassius will need to have been within the pool for about half-hour earlier than he heard the whimpering of his beloved “big boy”.

“Every morning Cassius would lay by my wife as she combs my daughter’s hair for school, but on that specific Thursday morning, he was nowhere near the room, which we found strange. But because of the morning rush and noise in the house, we just assumed he was outside running around,” he mentioned.

Thomas mentioned that after his spouse and two youngsters left that morning, he was preparing for work when he heard the cries of their household canine, including:

I rolled my wheelchair to the place the sounds had been coming from, and I noticed him holding onto the sting of the pool on the deep finish. It’s not the primary time he had fallen into the pool, however often, there’s all the time another person at dwelling with me to assist him get out, however on that morning, it was simply Cassius and me at dwelling.

Of course, panic kicked in as Thomas had no concept the way to get the animal out of the pool, contemplating he makes use of a wheelchair.

“He was already shivering inside the pool, and I had to get him out quick, as I had no idea how long he had already been inside the pool. He was standing on his hind legs for quite a long time, so I can imagine how stressed out he must have been.

Darren Thomas and canine Cassius. Photo SuppliedSupplied Darren Thomas and his Rottweiler canine Cassius. Photo Supplied Supplied

“I referred to as my spouse to seek out out the place she was as I wanted assist with the canine. She was 20 minutes away from the home. I could not wait that lengthy as I used to be afraid Cassius’ legs would possibly give in and he’d drown,” said Thomas.

The only thing that came to mind was to try and move him paw by paw to the pool’s steps so he could climb out.

Gosh, he had so much faith in me as I moved his paw bit by bit to get him out. He kept looking at me with sad eyes, and I kept talking to him while moving him to let him know I’m here and we are going to sort the situation out soon.

Thomas said it took him about five to 10 minutes to get the heavy dog to safety.

“When he received out of the pool, it was like nothing occurred, as he went on together with his operating round, rolling on the ground and barking. He’s not a fan of the water, he by no means has been. He does not know the way to swim or the way to behave when he is inside water, so it should’ve been very scary for him to be that lengthy within the pool.”

According to the security company director, the pool was always covered, but on that day, it wasn’t.

“What folks do not realise is that not all canine can swim, or just like the water. My earlier Rottweiler additionally by no means preferred the water and could not swim, and I will not power my canine into the water if I do know they do not prefer it. My canine are household, and simply figuring out Cassius is alright makes us pleased,” Thomas said.

Thomas was stabbed in the head and shot in his chest 14 years ago in a house robbery, leaving him permanently disabled.

“The bullet missed my coronary heart by one millimetre. It ruptured my lung and hit my backbone, which induced the bone fragment to dismantle my spinal cords, leading to me not having the ability to stroll anymore,” he said.

Thomas said that he lives with more meaning, as he has been given a second chance in life.

“I used to be fairly a match younger man again then once I wasn’t married and had no youngsters, however 14 years later, I dwell every day with extra gratitude. Life is nice.”

