Watch: Drone Footage Of Russian Ammunition Catching Fire In Forest

Image reveals the huge blast in Russian ammunition in Belgorod, close to Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian forces have been praised all the world over for his or her response to Russia invasion. Several movies have appeared on social media that present how Ukraine’s army has efficiently mounted a counter-attack towards numerically superior Russia military. The newest video, captured by a drone, claims to point out destruction of Russian ammunition in a forest space in Belgorod. According to the caption of footage, Russians tried to cover the ammo within the woods however “something went wrong” and it was destroyed.

Shared by a person named CorsicA123 on social media platform Reddit, the video recorded by a thermal digital camera reveals an enormous fireball because the ammunition is destroyed.

“Ruzzians tried to hide some ammo in the forest but something went wrong. Belgorod. Filmed by drone with thermal camera,” the person wrote whereas sharing the publish.

The publish has acquired hundreds of views and quite a few feedback inside few hours of being shared.

According to the officers, the residents from two of the villages in Southern Russia close to the Ukrainian border had been evacuated on Thursday after a close-by ammunition storage depot caught hearth, however nobody was injured, reported Yahoo News.

Users within the publish’s remark part raised a number of issues concerning the Ukrainian drone’s entry into Russian territory, whereas others had been seen sharing varied data.

“So, Ukraine has drones over Russian territory? What happened to Russia’s excellent air defences?” requested a person.

Another stated, “They modified them to shoot at schools and apartment buildings, killing kids is more importand to ruzzians than protecting their own millitary instalations.”

A 3rd person stated, “The US gave the Ukrainian Armed forces AGM-88 HARM missles on the down low before revealing they had. They’ve become a problem for Russian Air defense and the US made alot of them and are giving them over for use on their MIG-29’s. Firing them alongside a barrage of HIMARS at the same time sounds like a bad time for those on the other end.”

The governor of Belgorod area, Vyacheslav Gladkov, stated in an announcement that emergency providers had been investigating the reason for the fireplace close to the settlements of Timonovo and Soloti, 15 kilometres (9 miles) from Ukraine. Meanwhile, Mr Gladkov did not go into the specifics concerning the incident.