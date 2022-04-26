Watch: Eight-year-old boy from Pakistan drives Toyota Fortuner alone  

A video of an eight-year-old child driving a Toyota Fortuner has gone viral. The video is from Pakistan the place one can see the boy driving the Fortuner on a mud highway. The video has acquired greater than 13,000 views and combined responses the place some criticised the act calling it harmful whereas some mentioned the child has spectacular driving expertise.

The video has been posted on Youtube by a channel known as Ayan and Areeba Show hosted by the boy and his sister. In the video, he’s accompanied by his father and sister whereas he drives the automobile. The Toyota Fortuner SUV appears to be like fairly new within the video.

In India, Toyota Fortuner SUV is obtainable with two engine choices particularly a 2.8-litre diesel unit and a 2.7-litre petrol engine. The diesel engine can generate an influence output of 201 bhp together with a peak torque of 500 Nm whereas the petrol engine can produce energy of 164 bhp and most torque of 245 Nm. Both these engines have been paired with both a six-speed guide or a six-speed sequential gearbox. This SUV has been primarily designed for city roads and occasional off-road adventures.

Toyota Motor additionally lately elevated the costs of Innova Crysta and Fortuner throughout all of the variants in India. The elevated costs vary from ₹36,000 to ₹1.20 lakhs relying on particular fashions and their variants. The steepest value improve has been noticed in Toyota Fortuner’s Legender 4×4 SUV which is able to now come at a value of ₹44.63 lakhs (ex-showroom).

