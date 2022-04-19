WATCH | eThekwini denies claims worker was caught ‘stealing’ donated goods | News24
The eThekwini Municipality has denied claims considered one of its workers
was stealing donated items.
On Monday, the municipality refuted claims of video doing rounds
on social media.
“We have turn into conscious of a video claiming that considered one of our
workers is stealing donated items. We can affirm the motive force was not
stealing.
“She is considered one of our workers within the Community Participation
Unit and is assigned to ship donations to one of many townships.
“We can even affirm experiences that a few of the residents insist
that their donated items be delivered to areas of their alternative.
“Typically, the locations they dictate are usually not probably the most
impacted. It is unlucky that the worker in query has had her repute
tarnished. We name upon the general public to desist from creating and spreading faux
information,” stated the municipality.
