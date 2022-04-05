WATCH | Express checkout: Daredevil in trolley caught on camera clinging to back of truck on N1 | News24

Despite the wet circumstances, a person sitting in a trolley was caught on digital camera trailing behind a gasoline truck on foremost highways close to Tshwane.

The Gauteng Traffic Department issued a stern warning to hitchhikers on Monday and stated that they have been investigating the matter.

Engen launched a press release through which the corporate thanked the motive force for safely stopping the gasoline truck after motorists alerted them to the “truck surfer”.

The Gauteng Traffic Police issued a stern warning on Monday to all hitchhikers on main routes within the province after two movies went viral throughout social media platforms.

On Sunday, a person in a grocery trolley was caught on digital camera clinging to the again of an Engen gasoline tanker on two foremost highways close to Tshwane, regardless of the wet circumstances.

According to statements launched by the Gauteng Traffic Police and Engen, the person was sighted on the N1 South, east of Tshwane and the N4 West of Tshwane.

On Monday, Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane stated that investigations into the alleged hitchhiking incident have been presently below means.

Maremane stated:

The hitchhiker will likely be delivered to ebook quickly.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police would like to warn hitchhikers that such irresponsible behaviour is punishable by law enforcement authorities.”

Maremane inspired folks to make use of public transport as an alternative of endangering themselves and others on the roads.

“Members of the public are urged to alert the law enforcement authorities should they observe such unwarranted conduct by hitchhikers,” stated the assertion.

Engen additionally launched a press release on Monday condemning the harmful behaviour and inspired motorists to report so-called “truck surfers” to authorities.

“Engen thanks members of the public who alerted the Engen Bulk Fuel Truck driver to the matter and commends the driver for safely bringing the vehicle to a stop,” stated the assertion.

