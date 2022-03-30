Watch: Fans Riot After Nigeria Miss World Cup Berth, Tear Gas Fired | Football News

Nigerian safety forces fired tear gasoline to disperse a whole lot of indignant followers who stormed the pitch and went on a rampage after Nigeria did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup late Tuesday. Outraged supporters flooded the sector of the sold-out 60,000 capability stadium within the capital, after Ghana upset the house staff by forcing a 1-1 draw to win the African play-off on away objectives and sprint Nigeria’s hopes of showing within the World Cup later this yr.

Some of followers smashed benches whereas others chanted “Pinnick must go! Pinnick must go!!”, referring to the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

I don’t assist this violence . Don’t be shock DSS will tag the riot on #IPOB & #ESN in Abuja stadium in the present day They will say #IPOB instigated the destruction.IGBOS in #Abuja watch out, a few of you may be arrested this evening for this garbage. @real_IpobDOS @FIFAWorldCup @UN pic.twitter.com/oE8bGu5hTk — Chinasa Nworu (@ChinasaNworu) March 29, 2022

Tuesday’s match marked the primary time since October 2011 that the Nigerian soccer staff performed in MKO Abiola stadium, which underwent about one-million-dollar renovation spearheaded by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored the aim that took Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they compelled a 1-1 attract Nigeria on Tuesday to win the African play-off on away objectives. Partey struck after 10 minutes in Abuja and though one other Premier League star, William Troost-Ekong, levelled from a Twenty second-minute penalty, Nigeria failed to attain once more. The first leg ended goalless. The Black Stars of Ghana are again within the World Cup finals after qualifying in 2006, 2010 and 2014, however lacking out 4 years in the past.

Defeat was a large blow for favourites Nigeria, who had been chasing a seventh look in eight makes an attempt since debuting on the 1994 World Cup.

Public servants within the Nigerian capital got a half-day and free transport was organized from the suburbs to make sure a capability 60,000 crowd cheered on the Super Eagles.

