WATCH | Gauteng hospital bids farewell to doctor who helped women with fibroids become moms | News24

Dr Raymond Setzen labored on the hospital for 37 years.

The HIFU machine removes fibroids, that are irregular growths on a lady’s uterus, with out surgical procedure.

Setzen shall be transferring to the personal sector as a result of he has reached retirement age.

Of his 37 years at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, no achievement has been better for Dr Raymond Setzen than with the ability to give ladies with fibroids the chance to develop into moms.

Setzen is the outgoing scientific head of the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Unit on the hospital.

The groundbreaking unit is the one one among its type within the nation and makes use of a HIFU machine to take away fibroids, that are irregular growths that develop in or on a lady’s uterus, with out surgical procedure, and with out compromising the uterus.

“Probably in the latter five years, the greatest sense of achievement for me was when we had patients, infertility patients, who could conceive and then we treated them with HIFU and removed their fibroids with ultrasound.

“Those sufferers would have normally required a hysterectomy due to the fibroids, however we managed to preserve the uterus. We managed to get them pregnant and, to see these sufferers coming again to the hospital and bringing their infants to me, that was the best achievement,” Setzen told News24.

He began his illustrious career at the hospital in 1985 as a registrar, a middle-ranking hospital doctor undergoing training as a specialist, in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Unit.

In 2015, he was given an opportunity to go to China for two months to learn how to use the HIFU machine, which the Asian country donated. South Africa is one of only three countries on the continent with the groundbreaking technology.

He explained:

We leave the uterus intact, so we don’t have to have to do a hysterectomy. There is no bleeding, and it is a day procedure. The patient comes in and goes home the same day. It’s a very safe procedure that retains the lady’s uterus and fertility, and we have had a lot of success. We have had about 40 pregnant patients from all the ones we treated.

At 67, Setzen has to hang up his stethoscope because of the retirement age in government organisations – and, as he took one of his final walks through the hospital’s corridors with News24, faces lit up with smiles from colleagues who were delighted to see the doctor.

“I’ve liked each minute of my 37 years right here. I’ll miss the folks right here. It’s unlucky, however we’ve got a really completely different kind of pathology right here, which you do not see in personal observe or anyplace else. Unfortunately, the sufferers at all times current fairly late, so we’ve got very excessive pathology and, for me, the surgical procedures had been at all times a problem, so I’ll miss that,” he said.

Setzen said the opportunity to teach young doctors was what he loved most about his nearly four-decade tenure at the hospital.

“The most important factor I liked about being right here was instructing, significantly instructing the brand new, younger specialists in coaching easy methods to function. That was my favorite factor about this hospital. I liked stepping into the theatre with somebody who was very new to theatre and instructing them easy methods to function, then seeing on the finish of 1 or two years how they might now carry out surgical procedures on their very own,” he said.

Setzen’s love for teaching is something Dr Chileshe Mpehle, an obstetrics and gynaecology consultant at the hospital, can attest to.

“If we’ve got tough circumstances, he is without doubt one of the most skilled surgeons that we name. As a junior registrar, I operated with him fairly a number of instances, and he taught me fairly a number of suggestions and fundamentals about working tough circumstances. He by no means actually was one to be overbearing when instructing. He is at all times very calm and relaxed, and that may be a good factor to have in a tough and disturbing surroundings,” Mpehle said.

ALSO READ | FEEL GOOD: To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie’s matric

Since 2020, Mpehle has worked closely with Setzen.

He said his most memorable moment with Setzen was his first surgery with him, which lasted for almost three hours.

“In the entire operation, he was very calm, and I had heard about his surgical acumen earlier than, so I used to be excited to function with him as somebody who was specialising on the time. He taught me fairly a number of issues about getting into a tough stomach. He was very affected person with me, and I at all times reminded him about that point. It was my most memorable time. After that, we shared so many moments, we’ve got laughed 1 000 instances, and he has taught me 1 000 issues about sufferers,” said Mpehle.

“As a division, we love him and can miss him. We maintain calling him and asking him to return and go to. It is a superb loss to the division. If we had our want, he would keep on till he could not keep on anymore. He nonetheless has a lot extra to contribute to the medical world, and I’m positive he shall be doing that wherever he goes,” he said.

The married father of three, and grandfather of one, will not be retiring from medicine just yet. He is looking forward to continuing his work in the private sector.

“I’ve a number of abilities that I can nonetheless share with others, so I’m going to proceed working,” he stated.

Did you already know you’ll be able to unlock this text for a buddy who’s not but a News24 subscriber? Click the present icon on the prime of the web page.