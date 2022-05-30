Watch: Hardik Pandya consoles emotional Natasha Stankovic after Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2022 triumph – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans and their skipper Hardik Pandya relished an enormous day after the historic triumph of their maiden season of the Indian Premier League at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. With his aspect, Indian all-rounder Pandya scripted one other historical past by turning into the primary captain to steer a brand new franchise to convey the title residence of their debut season.

On the particular night time of the ultimate, Pandya’s spouse Natasa Stankovic was current within the stands. After Gujarat Titans assured their victory with the profitable most by Subhman Gill, she additionally burst into the celebration with the full-house residence crowd.

Pandiya who was exiting the sphere after exchanging pleasantries with different teammates was seen hugging his spouse with a lot emotion. After the lengthy hug, Pandya consoled Natasha who couldn’t maintain the tears of pleasure on the special day. But ultimately, the broad smiles on their faces informed your complete story and the second captured by the digicam left the web world in awe. Later the Gujarat skipper and his partner have been seen sharing a candy second with the trophy and the {photograph} has acquired a lot love throughout social media.

Watch the video right here:

The journey of Gujarat this 12 months has been fairly particular. From topping the group league to clinching the title, we now have bought to witness a more experienced and composed model of Hardik Pandya. He has not solely guided his aspect effectively but in addition displayed some traditional all-round performances. In his 15 appearances, the swashbuckling all-rounder scored 487 runs together with 4 necessary half-centuries and scalped 8 wickets. On the ultimate day, he performed a key function and picked up three essential wickets of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer.

Previously, Pandya has gained 4 titles as a part of the Mumbai Indians aspect. After the match, Pandya tagged himself as ‘lucky’ as he added one other trophy to his cupboard, however this time as a skipper. He famous that this trophy will at all times be memorable for him and it’ll additionally set a legacy for the upcoming generations. During the post-match interview, he mentioned, “Generation to come, everyone will remember that it was the team who started this journey and won the championship in the first year.”

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.