Watch: Hardik Pandya imitating Jasprit Bumrah during net session leaves internet in splits – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

As two marquee occasions are knocking on the door, India gamers are padding as much as give their greatest. While a second-string squad has simply accomplished an ODI whitewash in opposition to Zimbabwe, some huge gamers who remained rested within the sequence, have already left for UAE to prepare for the Asia Cup and Hardik Pandya is one amongst them. The India all-rounder has been noticed in an Instagram video, spending a lightweight coaching session. But, followers have gotten drawn to it for one thing totally different and it’s Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling fashion.

The video has been shared by Pandya himself on Instagram. In the video, he might be seen bowling inside a web. However, the bowling motion is kind of uncommon for him because it reminds us of Bumrah. First, he delivers it with Bumrah’s recognisable hand motion. As quickly because the ball reaches its spot, Pandya imitates Bumrah’s iconic celebration finished solely after taking a wicket.

Bumrah will miss the Asia Cup marketing campaign because of his again damage and is now present process rehabilitation on the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. This marks an enormous blow for the Men in Blue. In the absence of a senior participant like him, Pandya might want to tackle extra duty with the ball. Referring to that, Pandya wrote within the caption, “How’s the form, Boom?”

The put up has created a lot buzz throughout social media. Since being uploaded, the video has obtained as many as 8 lakh views and garnered 2 lakh likes up to now. The remark part noticed quite a few laughing emojis from the viewers. One of the customers sarcastically commented, “No need for Bumrah now. Hardik is 2 in 1,” whereas one other fan famous, “Genius and trusted.”

With the completion of this yr’s IPL, we’ve obtained to see a matured model of Pandya. His management capability has additionally earned a lot appreciation after serving to Gujarat Titans to carry their maiden IPL title within the very first season. Pandya’s final worldwide look was within the T20I sequence in opposition to West Indies. He additionally captained the aspect and led them to register a 4-1 sequence win. India will begin their Asia Cup journey with a conflict in opposition to their arch-rival Pakistan on 28 August at Dubai International Stadium.