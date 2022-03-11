WATCH | Healthcare workers at Bara Hospital tell Gauteng health dept: ‘You have continued to fail us’ | News24

Staff at Chris Hani Baragwanath are indignant about Covid-19 employment contracts not being renewed.

Nurses and d octors say they even pooled their very own cash to purchase meals for sufferers.

The Gauteng well being division says it doesn’t have the cash to resume the 800 short-term contracts.

Nurses and docs on the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital say the Gauteng well being division continues to fail them, simply because it did in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hospital employees have found that greater than 800 non permanent contracts won’t be renewed.

On Thursday, healthcare employees on the specialist hospital in Soweto held a picket exterior the gates.

Among the multitude of points was the lack of greater than 819 employees members, who had been employed in the course of the pandemic, and meals shortages, notably for sufferers.

“We will not be silenced. We will not be told to be silent,” mentioned Dr Sadna Balton, the top of Speech Therapy and Audiology on the hospital.

“We will continue speaking up for our patients. We will continue speaking up for health workers.

She said:

This is an indictment of the government and the Gauteng health department. You failed us during Covid-19, with the [personal protective equipment] scandal, and you have continued to fail us daily, and we will not be silent. We deserve better.

News24 recently reported that doctors and nurses even had to pool their own money to buy food, from the vendors outside the hospital, to feed their patients.

On Thursday, the Gauteng health department said there was no food shortage at the hospital, adding that they had been out of bread, but the issue had since been fixed.

“The incontrovertible fact that we’ve a province, the place sufferers aren’t being offered one thing as primary as bread for 2 weeks, speaks volumes to the incompetence and the uncaring of these accountable for the administration of this facility, and that’s the administration accountable at a provincial stage,” said Professor Shabir Madhi, the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand.

“The incontrovertible fact that we’ve bio-hazardous materials accumulating at this hospital speaks to the dearth of curiosity on the a part of the federal government to make sure that there’s a secure work atmosphere.

READ | Baragwanath hospital runs out of food, nurses pool money to buy patients corn on cob for lunch

“The government needs to understand that there are consequences to its inability to govern. If they are unable to govern, they need to come up with a plan, not when a new government comes in.”

Addressing the group that gathered exterior the hospital, Madhi mentioned it was distressing that employees needed to combat the identical points as they did within the Nineteen Eighties.

“Fights that we had in the 1980s about equity of access to care, about patients’ rights … fights that we had in the 1980s are fights that we are revisiting in 2022.

“We have to ask ourselves why. Across this nation proper now, and I say it with none concern, there’s a single province with a functioning well being system. Like it or not, that province occurs to be the Western Cape.

Madhi added:

It is a province that gives governance and, when it employs employees, it doesn’t make use of employees based mostly on their political affiliations. It employs employees based mostly on competence. It is an indictment on our authorities that, 28 years later, we have to combat for sufferers’ rights.

The well being division mentioned it will not renew the contracts of 800 hospital personnel, who had been employed briefly throughout the province, due to “budget constraints”.

“The department would have liked to retain all temporary Covid-19-appointed staff. The current provided budget by Treasury to pay for these posts is, unfortunately, inadequate to keep all workers.

“Gauteng Department of Health acquired a Covid-19 grant finances of R2.2 billion for compensation of workers to answer the Covid-19 pandemic. The finances enabled the division to nominate essential employees required since 2020 on contract,” the department’s spokesperson, Kwara Kekana, said.

ALSO READ | R1.2bn corruption case against four former Gauteng health dept officials postponed

Madhi warned that the impact of the hospital losing the support staff would be great, particularly in light of it managing patients who would normally have gone to Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, after that hospital’s fire.

“The extra sufferers that come right here require nurses and docs to take care of them. Those docs and nurses at the moment exist… take away them from this, and one can find that the everlasting employees are going to seek out themselves below better stress. They will burn out, creating a fair better catastrophe.

“Poor planning on the part of the government is not an excuse to punish patients and hospitals,” he mentioned.

The Gauteng MEC for Health is anticipated to go to the hospital on Friday.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.