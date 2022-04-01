WATCH | How a stroke of paint goes a long way for children living with disabilities | News24

The homes of youngsters with disabilities in Orange Farm have been painted purple to boost consciousness.

The initiative is the brainchild of Afrika Tikkun, an NGO which gives after-school programmes in communities.

The “Paint it Purple” initiative has helped such households to be a part of help teams.

Brightly colored purple homes stand out in a sea of gray and brown in a southern Johannesburg township. It acts as a beacon to tell communities {that a} youngster with disabilities lives in the home – and they need to be handled equally.

In the settlement of Orange Farm, Emily Massingue has spent most of her 25 years locally hiding her son, Sanele, 15, who has a extreme case of cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair.

But this modified one fateful day when she met a girl in a taxi, who instructed her about non-governmental organisation (NGO) – Afrika Tikkun – and their “Paint it Purple” initiative.

“They have helped me with a lot of things because I used to lock myself in the house because I didn’t know where to go. I never used to go to occupational therapy (OT) because I didn’t know what it was. They taught me about OT, and it helped my son. ‘Paint it Purple’ is so people can know that there is a child with a disability and we shouldn’t lock them in the house,” she stated.

Fourteen-year-old Thabo Ramatekoa who has cerebal palsy and his mom Elizabeth sit exterior his house which was painted purple to erase the stigma surrounding disabilities. News24 Kayleen Morgan

After convincing Massingue to let the organisation assist to handle her son, they got here to her house and painted it purple, which additionally educated those that as soon as ostracised her.

“Even those who used to laugh at me, and ask his brother about him, started understanding (after the house was painted). Others would come and ask if my home was a creche, and I would tell them that the paint explained that my son was disabled. I, and others, now know what painting it purple means, and those who used to laugh don’t anymore because even when they see a child with the same condition as Sanele, they direct the parent to me because they know I can help,” she stated.

The undertaking has been operating since 2015 and, along with portray the homes, they supply help teams for fogeys of youngsters with disabilities and support them find appropriate studying amenities and medical doctors.

Mpotse Mofokeng, who’s a case administrator, stated they’ve painted over 50 homes locally.

The color purple is related to disabilities.

More than 50 households in Orange Farm have painted their properties as a part of the Paint-it-Purple Campaign which goals to boost consciousness of disabilities. News24 Kayleen Morgan

“Yes, it brought change (in the community) because there were parents who were afraid to take their children outside. But since we started painting the houses purple, this raised curiosity among residents. For example, they come over, assuming that it’s a creche, and the parent can explain the situation to them.

She said:

I am doing this because I want the community to not be ashamed of their kids. You would find a parent coming out now that he has a disabled child, and the child has grown and missed out on school because his/her parents were scared and kept him inside the house.

Elizabeth Ramatekoa watched on proudly as her son, Thabo, 14, fetched their dustbin from outside the gate after their refuse was collected. As Thabo’s bright smile lights up the road, Ramatekoa jokes that her son has become somewhat of a celebrity in the community.

“After I painted my home purple, I despatched a message that I’m not simply solely portray the home purple, however it is a type of talking out as a mother or father about one thing that’s taking place inside my home about my youngster. I despatched my message to the group and my neighbours that that is my son, Thabo. He was born with cerebral palsy, and I’m happy with him.

“I realised that silence about disability could kill faster than any illness. That’s the message I wanted to communicate to the community to understand and further encourage the community,” stated Ramatekoa.

“When we paint, we invite our neighbours and members of the community to come and help us paint, while we inform them about painting purple and that we are expecting them, as parents, to understand our children. Like any other child, they have the same rights as their children, and they need to accept them in society by including them in things that are happening in our community.”

Lindiwe Zondo stands exterior her ECD centre devoted to caring for youngsters with disabilities. News24 Kayleen Morgan

Lindiwe Zondo, whose grandson is autistic, opened a centre to help younger moms unable to handle their kids.

“The thing that made me open the centre was that my daughter was 16 when she had the child, and I saw that most of the people in her support group were young like her. I felt the need to help because they need to work, and they can’t stay and look after their children. That is when I opened the New Covenant development centre, so I can help them look after their children,” stated Zondo.

She takes care of infants and toddlers, with and with out disabilities, and is within the strategy of extending her house to construct a stimulation house for the youngsters.

“My biggest highlight is seeing a need for a place like this to exist because, in some instances, they lock the children up because the parents are ashamed of their children. That’s why I made New Covenant an inclusive space, so I have disabled and able-bodied children, so they can see that there are children who live this way,” she stated.