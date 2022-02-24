Watch: How Sachin Tendulkar Became First Cricketer To Score Double Century In ODIs On This Day In 2010 | Cricket News

It was on this present day, 12 years in the past, when Sachin Tendulkar grew to become the “first man on the planet” to attain a double century in ODIs. The Master Blaster achieved the feat towards South Africa on the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior. He performed an unbeaten knock of 200 off simply 147 balls with the assistance of 25 fours and three sixes.

This knock by Tendulkar helped India submit 401/3 within the allotted fifty overs, and the MS Dhoni-led aspect defeated the Proteas by 153 runs.

Watch: How Sachin Tendulkar Became First Cricketer To Score ODI Double Hundred

Sachin Tendulkar 200* On this present day in 2010 Genius pic.twitter.com/RAifUzh47G — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) February 24, 2022

Tendulkar, bid adieu to worldwide cricket in 2013 and up to now, he stays the best run-scorer in each Tests and ODIs. He additionally has the file for registering most worldwide centuries.

In 2019, Tendulkar grew to become the sixth Indian to get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old made his debut for India on the age of 16 and instantly grew to become the nation’s favourite cricketer. He aggregated 34,357 runs throughout codecs, which is 6,000 runs forward of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

To date, there have been simply eight scores of 200 by a batter in ODI cricket.

India batter Rohit Sharma has scored double century thrice and he additionally holds the file of registering the best particular person rating in ODIs.

He had performed a knock of 264 runs off simply 173 balls towards Sri Lanka on the Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2014.

Martin Guptill registered the second-highest particular person rating as he performed a knock of 237 towards the West Indies within the 2015 World Cup.