Watch: How To Make High-Protein Adai Dosa With 4 Dals

South Indian delicacies has followers all throughout the nation. Love for dosa traverses the boundaries of southern areas and is loved with equal love in nearly each Indian family. Paired with sambhar and/or coconut chutney, dosa is a satisfying meal each for our abdomen and coronary heart. Regular dosa is made with urad dal and rice, however right here, we are going to present you the recipe of a singular dosa that’s related but in addition completely different in some methods. Adai dosa is a well-liked delicacy in Tamil Nadu. It is made with not only one, not even two, however a complete of 4 dals. This high-protein dosa is ideal to satiate your starvation and please your style buds on the identical time.

The better part about this dosa is that it’s simpler to make than the the usual dosa, It would not require the lengthy fermentation course of, and might be made as quickly because the batter is prepared. Also, the batter is thicker due to the presence of 4 dals, so anticipate it to be extraordinarily satiating. In reality, you do not even want sambhar for this dosa, you may simply have it with the chutney of your alternative.

We discovered this recipe video on Facebook posted by meals vlogger Ananya Banerjee. Read on for the step-by-step recipe.

High-Protein Adai Dosa Recipe I How To Make Adai Dosa:

Step 1 – Combine toor dal, moong dal, chana dal, urad dal, boiled rice, and soak in water in a single day.

Step 2 – Grind the dals-rice combination together with onions, purple chillies, curry leaves, coriander leaves, a touch of hing, salt and a few water.

Step 3 – Now pour a ladleful of the batter on a flat tawa and prepare dinner from each the perimeters with a beneficiant quantity of ghee.

Watch the recipe video of adai dosa:

