Watch: How To Make Instant Oats Dosa – A Quick Breakfast For Weekday Mornings

As the stress-free weekend involves an finish, it’s time to get again on our ft and sort out the week that’s going to be! It is secure to imagine that Mondays are dreaded by all; add an prolonged weekend simply earlier than it and it turns into much more disturbing to cope with the primary day of the week! While we’re struggling to shake off the afterglow of this specific action-packed weekend, there’s a mountain of duties ready for us, ranging from making breakfast! If the considered going to the kitchen to arrange a Monday-worthy breakfast is bothering you, fear not! We have a saviour of a recipe up our sleeves and are able to share. The better part? It’s a type of instantaneous recipes that require no prior preparation in any respect; it’s known as Instant oats dosa.

There is little doubt that dosa is a beloved breakfast possibility; the preparation, nevertheless, not a lot! But, now you can also make scrumptious dosa in a matter of quarter-hour! All you could do is combine all of the components and let the batter sit for a while, warmth a pan, and get cooking. The principal ingredient for our recipe is oats that are recognized for reinforcing vitality and retaining us full for lengthy. Isn’t that simply what we want?

Instant Oats Dosa: This crispy deal with is straightforward to make and tremendous fulfilling.

How To Make Instant Oats Dosa l Instant Oats Dosa Recipe:

Line up all of the components wanted for the recipe. Grind rolled oats and fenugreek seeds right into a wonderful powder and blend all of the components collectively. Add water to deliver the batter to an ideal consistency. Let this sit for at the least 10 minutes. Add onions and curry leaf proper earlier than cooking. Heat a dosa tawa and put together skinny, crisp, and comfortable oats dosa for breakfast. For the detailed recipe, check out the video within the header part.

If this straightforward and fast oats breakfast recipe has impressed you, we’ve got some extra south Indian dishes that you may make with oats.

