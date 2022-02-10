Watch: How To Make Winter-Special Palak Dal For A Wholesome Dinner

With the onset of season change, we’re on the brink of welcome the heat of spring and say goodbye to the chilly winters. While we’re enthusiastic about this transformation, foodies can not help however miss all of the scrumptious snacks winter has to supply. We wish to seize the chance to take pleasure in winter delicacies earlier than winter greens like palak (spinach) are now not out there out there! Hence, we’ve dropped at you a particular palak recipe that’s too scrumptious to overlook out and it’s palak dal. Made with inexperienced mong, palak dal is a straightforward, comforting and scrumptious dish you could simply make on an on a regular basis foundation. We have discovered a video by Cook With Parul, a YouTube-based meals blogger, and she or he reveals how you can make delicious dal at residence.

Palak Dal Recipe: How To Make This Winter-Special Palak Dal At Home

Start by soaking inexperienced mong dal. After it’s soaked, add the dal to the stress cooker, pour in water as effectively. Add ghee, turmeric powder, salt, cinnamon, cardamom and bay leaf. Pressure prepare dinner it for two whistles. Keep it apart.

In a kadhai, soften some ghee. Add cumin seeds, hing, chopped ginger, chopped garlic, chopped inexperienced chillies and chopped onion. Saute until the onions are golden. Next, add chopped tomatoes, turmeric powder, purple chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and salt. Fry the masala until the oil separates. Add the chopped spinach and prepare dinner it until the rawness is gone. Pour the boiled dal and blend it until it’s mixed.

For the tadka, add ghee, cumin seeds, garlic, ginger, dried purple chilli, Kashmiri purple chilli powder and kasuri methi. Pour the new tadka on the dal, palak dal is prepared!

Watch the step-by-step recipe video of palak dal under:

Try out this scrumptious palak dal recipe and do inform us within the feedback part the way you appreciated it!

