WATCH | ‘I fear f****l’ – Ramaphosa tells Malema why he did not act against police minister | News24

Cyril Ramaphosa informed EFF chief Julius Malema that he feared “f****l”.

During a query session within the National Assembly, Malema requested Ramaphosa why Bheki Cele had not been proven the door.

Ramaphosa mentioned it remained his prerogative to nominate ministers to the Cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa informed Julius Malema he feared “f****l” after the EFF chief claimed he was scared to behave in opposition to under-fire Police Minister Bheki Cele.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa answered questions within the National Assembly on South Africa’s response to the Ukraine-Russia battle, the economic system and crime.

Malema posed a follow-up query to Ramaphosa and cited the current killings in Khayelitsha and Manenberg.

READ | ‘All systems go’ for motion against Ramaphosa, despite threat of court application

“They [criminals] are no longer hiding. They are shooting people in broad daylight, in front of cameras. They no longer wear balaclavas. They don’t hide. The reason being there is no police in South Africa, and there is no visible policing in all suburbs and townships,” Malema mentioned.

“The problem is that you have taken a person, who was the commissioner, and made him the minister. He has a competing interest of being a commissioner and the minister. He interferes with the powers of commissioners. I can guarantee you, you can appoint any commissioner, that person will never succeed as long as Bheki Cele is there.

READ | Ramaphosa terminates Khehla Sitole’s contract

“What is it that you’re so scared about Bheki Cele? If you assume he possesses quite a lot of help in KZN, why cannot you redeploy him and appoint a succesful minister to combat crime? Crime is a nightmare.”

In response, Ramaphosa said:

He (Malema) wants to know, as president, what I am scared of. All I can say is that Honourable Malema, I have heard what you said. I fear f****l.

In his State of the Nation Address earlier this year, Ramaphosa promised that resources would be made available to recruit and train 12 000 new police officers.

In Malema’s initial question, he wanted to know why Ramaphosa decided to axe national police commissioner Khehla Sitole, but not Cele.

“The outgoing nationwide commissioner of the police service and I’ve been in communication for a while about issues that led to the mutual settlement that led to the early termination of his contract. These discussions had been, subsequently, not associated to the crime statistics, however we had been as a substitute guided by what could be in the most effective pursuits of the nation,” Ramaphosa mentioned.

READ | Ramaphosa hopes to speak to Ukraine’s Zelensky on Russia conflict

“Honourable Malema is aware of that, when the president appoints his ministers, he doesn’t seek the advice of the general public. It is the president’s resolution,” Ramaphosa said.

Malema, in response, said: “Any accountable president will know, while you appoint members of the Cabinet, you accomplish that in the most effective curiosity of our folks. It isn’t an influence that you simply go round floundering, with out exercising it in a rational method. No one has ever questioned your capability or your constitutional powers to nominate your Cabinet.”

After a point of order was raised, Ramaphosa had to withdraw the word “f****l”.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.