WATCH | ‘I should have won’ – tearful Joshua angrily storms out after Usyk rematch defeat | Sport

A tearful Anthony Joshua rued his second straight defeat to Oleksandr Usyk after the supremely proficient Ukrainian fought again to retain his world heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Joshua hurled two of Usyk’s belts to the canvas and stormed out of the ring in a match of pique after letting slip a golden alternative at hand the Ukrainian his first skilled loss.

Anthony Joshua misplaced his mood after dropping his rematch to Oleksandr Usyk and reacted angrily by throwing two belts out of the ring. ??pic.twitter.com/VjS8z3UrGl — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 20, 2022

The 6ft 6ins (1.98m) Briton scented victory when he had Usyk hanging on within the ninth spherical, just for the cell southpaw to return firing again and management the ultimate levels for a split-decision win.

Joshua, 32, let fly a string of expletives – in entrance of the deeply conservative nation’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – in an impassioned post-match speech.

“I just spoke from my heart. It has been so tough. You see AJ holding it together. I’m a hustler, so I try to keep things together, try work hard. Make sure my team is good,” he stated.

“It comes at a cost. It would never break me but it takes real strength and tonight there’s a little crack in the armour.”

While Joshua is left attempting to rebuild his profession after his third defeat, Usyk retains the IBF, WBA and WBO titles and can now search a unification showdown with WBC champion Tyson Fury.

“I should have won,” lamented Joshua, who was too emotional to talk for a part of his post-fight press convention.

“I adapted, I made the change that I needed to give him more of a competitor. It wasn’t enough but I left everything in the gym,” he added.

“If I would have left everything in the ring I would have won.”

Usyk agreed with Joshua, saying: “The reason why the belts are coming back to Ukraine is that Anthony Joshua didn’t use his size advantage to the end.”

Despite the defeat, promoter Eddie Hearn issued a fierce defence of Joshua, who has revitalised British boxing and was combating his twelfth successive heavyweight title conflict.

“He’s devastated by defeat because he wanted victory more than anything,” Hearn stated.

“We’re all extremely proud of him for giving us a great fight tonight against one of the best that’s ever laced up a pair of gloves.”