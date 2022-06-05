WATCH | ‘I will never steal from taxpayers’ – Ramaphosa denies money stolen from farm was proceeds of crime | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa refuted claims that monies stolen from his farm have been proceeds of crime.

He stated the cash was from his cattle and sport enterprise.

Ramaphosa was giving the closing remarks on the ANC’s Limpopo convention.

Speaking for the primary time earlier than an ANC gathering since former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid costs in opposition to him, President Cyril Ramaphosa assured social gathering members that the alleged cash stolen from his farm was not from the proceeds of crime.

“I never have and will never steal from taxpayers… I want to reaffirm that I was not involved in any criminal conduct, and once again I pledge my full cooperation with any form of investigation. Still, due to the investigation, I will not be able to engage deeply or further in the matter. I will let the due process take its course,” stated Ramaphosa.

As he had already carried out earlier within the week by means of his spokesperson, Ramaphosa once more reiterated that the monies stated to have been stolen throughout a theft at his farm in Limpopo in 2020 have been proceeds from his cattle and sport enterprise.

“I am in the cattle business and in the game business, business interests that have been declared in Parliament,” stated Ramaphosa.

He additionally dismissed Fraser’s claims that the quantity stolen was $4 million or subsequent media studies that the quantity may have been as excessive as R1 billion.

Ramaphosa stated gentle would solely be shed on how a lot was stolen and the way it was saved by the investigation instituted on account of the costs laid by Fraser.

READ | DA wants SARS and SARB to probe $4m theft at Ramaphosa’s farm

He vowed that the allegations wouldn’t deter his administration’s renewal efforts and makes an attempt to rid the ANC and authorities of corruption.

“We need to become the type of leaders who will be able to stand up and say we are here to make sure that our people get a better life; that is what drives me, that is what wakes me up every day,” stated Ramaphosa.

Cyril Ramaphosa on the ANC’s Limpopo convention. News24 Kayleen Morgan/News24

Fraser laid a legal grievance in opposition to Ramaphosa and Presidential Protection Unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode for cash laundering, kidnapping and appearing in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, and corruption.

He claimed Ramaphosa was a part of a canopy up following an unlawful investigation into the incident.

Despite the reason, the DA has written to the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to research the allegations surrounding Ramaphosa’s multimillion-dollar theft.

READ | The man who stole Ramaphosa’s millions

On Friday, DA chief John Steenhuisen addressed two letters to SARS and the SARB over Ramaphosa’s $4 million theft claims.

In the letter to SARS, Steenhuisen stated the incident had raised a number of issues within the public area regarding tax compliance within the transaction that led to the president buying $4 million (about R62 million) in money.

Addressing the SARB, the DA stated contemplating that rules and alternate controls by the financial institution restricted the quantity of international alternate an individual could maintain, monitored illicit monetary flows, and set necessities regarding the give up of international forex; it was important for each the upkeep of the rule of legislation and equality earlier than the legislation that this matter was probed.

“It is also required in terms of the Currency and Exchanges Act of 1933 and appropriate regulations in terms of the Act,” the letter said.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) had additionally written to the Office of the Public Protector asking that it examine Ramaphosa’s alleged conduct as contained in Fraser’s 48-page affidavit.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.