WATCH | ‘I’m still in shock’ – patrons watch in horror as fire engulfs popular Sandton restaurant | News24

A hearth broke out on the standard The Greenhouse restaurant in Sandton.

No accidents had been reported.

Police opened an inquiry docket for additional investigation.

The standard The Greenhouse restaurant in Sandton, Johannesburg went up in flames at round 22:00 on Saturday, prompting restaurant employees to evacuate the premises.

Videos began circulating on social media nearly instantly.

Popular native band GoodLuck was performing on the restaurant on the time.

When News24 contacted the restaurant on Sunday morning, a employees member stated a press release can be launched afterward Sunday.

Local health teacher Jonathan Pooler, 25, informed News24 that he and 12 buddies had been at a desk on the restaurant, when he noticed somebody spraying one thing within the route of decorative branches close to to the set the place GoodLuck was performing.

“When I saw the first branch fall, I thought that [it] wasn’t a good move for them to spray whatever they spayed on the branches as it sparked the fire. After the one branch fell down, others started falling as well. I immediately told my friends we have to leave,” Pooler stated.

Within 30 seconds after the primary department fell, the complete ceiling in that space caught alight, he added.

Pooler stated:

At the identical time, staffers tried to extinguish the blaze that shortly erupted. The whole restaurant was extraordinarily scorching. Luckily, they at all times have doorways open, so it was fairly simple for all of us to exit the constructing instantly.

He stated a number of folks nonetheless had excellent payments.

“I had two tabs opened, which amounted to about R5 000. I couldn’t pay as the fire disrupted everything. I’m sure many people never paid bills, which is not our fault,” he added.

Pooler stated folks stuffed the parking space outdoors the restaurant whereas they watched in horror because the restaurant continued to burn.

“I’ve been coming to this restaurant for many years, but this is the first time I’ve seen something like this happen. I’m still in shock. I heard some staff members locked themselves in the industrial fridges while awaiting the firefighters. I do hope they made it out okay,” Pooler stated.

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe stated the primary hearth alert was acquired at 22:23, and two hearth engines responded.

PICS | Gauteng restaurant gutted in fire

“On arrival, the fire had been extinguished, and no injuries or fatalities were reported. The cause of the fire was not investigated as the fire was extinguished by the people from the building,” Radebe stated.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo stated police opened an inquiry docket.

“The cause of the fire cannot be confirmed at this stage. We are still waiting for a report from firefighters and forensic services.”

News24 has tried to achieve GoodLuck for remark however the band didn’t reply on the time of publication.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.