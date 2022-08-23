Watch: India celebrate Zimbabwe series whitewash with viral reel on ‘Kala Chashma’ – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Team India gamers celebrated the ODI collection whitewash towards Zimbabwe in type as they danced and had a blast on the whole within the dressing room after profitable the third ODI in Harare on Monday.

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, and different Team India gamers had been seen doing a victory dance on the favored Punjab pop quantity ‘Kala Chashma’. The video of the identical was shared by Dhawan on his Instagram account and as anticipated, the followers actually beloved the clip which garnered practically 1,000,000 likes in lower than an hour.

Watch the video right here:

Talking in regards to the match, Sikandar Raza’s lion-hearted effort took Zimbabwe on the cusp of a well-known victory earlier than India held their nerves to tug off a 13-run win within the third ODI and full a collection sweep at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

The ultimate sport of the collection too was heading India’s approach till Raza (115 off 95 balls) introduced Zimbabwe again into the competition with the help of Brad Evans (28 off 36).

The duo shared a 104-run stand of 77 balls for the eighth wicket to lift hopes of a memorable outcome towards their mighty opponents. However, Raza fell to a superb catch by Shubman Gill within the penultimate over, as India scraped by way of.

It was Gill who had arrange the sport for India as he smashed his maiden worldwide hundred to take the guests to 289 for eight. Zimbabwe’s innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs.