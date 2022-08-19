Watch: India’s Ishan Kishan’s hilarious reaction after being attacked by bug during national anthem – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was within the headlines just lately on account of his enigmatic response to not making the squad for the 2022 Asia Cup. He was not included within the 15-man unit regardless of having the second-highest run tally in T20Is in 2022, and he afterwards expressed his resentment on social media.

All eyes are on him as Indian followers are fairly excited to observe how the southpaw performs within the ongoing One-Day International sequence in opposition to Zimbabwe. However, the good efficiency from the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill took the prospect away from him within the first ODI as India clinched the game without losing a single wicket.

Without having any notable contribution to the sport, Kishan has made his strategy to the headlines for his hilarious response on the time of the nationwide anthem. A bug introduced hassle to him when he was standing within the queue and Jana Gana Mana was being performed on the Harare Sports Club. The teen was noticed ducking after realising {that a} bug was attacking him. Meanwhile, Kishan’s response has grow to be extremely standard on the web.

A consumer on Twitter shared a video of the incident through which Kishan could be seen standing subsequent to Kuldeep Yadav as he sings the nationwide anthem. The bug then attacked him whereas Kuldeep continued to carry out the music and paid no consideration to something going round him. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 1,000 likes on Twitter and customers have discovered it humorous but respectful as Kishan remained settled in his place even after getting distracted.

One of the commenters mentioned, “After all, he’s a human being too,” whereas one other particular person famous, “Still unmoved!” A consumer sarcastically commented, “Video getting deleted by Sony Entertainment in 3…2..1…”

Kishan was omitted of India’s Asia Cup squad regardless of having scored 430 runs at a strike charge of 130.30 in 14 video games, however he’s nonetheless decided to ascertain himself within the coming fixtures. The second ODI between India and Zimbabwe is slated to be held on Saturday on the Harare Sports Club at 12:45 PM IST.

