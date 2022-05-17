Watch: Ishan Kishan and Mayank Markande’s banter will leave you smiling – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

While Mumbai Indians usually are not within the race for the playoffs this IPL, this has not stopped the facet from having some enjoyable off the sector. The current banter that was caught on digital camera between MI’s Ishan Kishan and Mayank Markande is proof that ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma’s squad is aware of easy methods to sit back.

During their newest internet session follow, 23-year-old Kishan tried his arms at bowling at MI’s coaching floor. A video of the second sees the younger batter bowling leg-spin to teammate Markande, who’s a leg-spinner himself. The MI hitter tried his arms by bowling one supply exterior the off-stump, which Markande slammed for a six.

The left-handed batter was stunned to see the ball go over his head and into the space. Following this, he bantered with Markande, saying he doesn’t consider that the ball went for a six.

Taking to their YouTube channel, MI shared this humorous video with a caption studying, “6️⃣ ya ? Ye toh evaluation karna hello padega Mayank Markande, bata do bhai kitne runs banaye aapne?”

Watch the video right here:

In the video, Kishan is seen telling Markande, “You search for your self, the place the ball has gone.” To which Markande replies, “It’s a clear six. It’s travelled so far over mid-off. When Kishan bowls his second delivery, the ball flies above his head, to which Kishan says, “Come, watch where the ball has gone.” Markande once more replies saying, “Brother, these are all sixes.” The two then argue whether it was a six or not, with Kishan playfully accusing his teammate of “dishonest”.

In this version of the Indian Premier League, Kishan has carried out beneath expectations. He has scored 327 runs in 12 video games, with a excessive rating of 81. He was purchased by MI for Rs 15.25 crore on this yr’s mega public sale.

On the opposite hand, Markande has not been given an opportunity within the staff thus far on this season. He was purchased for Rs 65 lakh within the public sale this yr.

