Watch: Jasprit Bumrah claims Rovman Powell with a brilliant yorker – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Mumbai Indians’ Jaspri Bumrah was on hearth in opposition to the Delhi Capitals after he returned with the figures of three/25 in 4 overs on the Wankhdede Stadium on Saturday.

After being put into bat by Rohit Sharma, the Capitals obtained off to a shaky begin as they have been diminished to 50/4 within the ninth over. Bumrah was already amongst the wickets earlier than Rovman Powell and captain Rishabh Pant chipped in with a 75-runs stand for the fifth wicket.

The partnership was finally damaged by Ramandeep Singh after Pant was despatched packing for 39 off 33 balls. However, unperturbed Powell continued his type and was batting with intent at 43 when an ideal yorker from Bumrah bamboozled the batter. Powell tried to tug via the leg aspect however could not join, permitting the ball to dismantle the wooden work behind him.

DC finally managed to submit 159/7 in 20 overs. In reply, MI rode on some regular batting from Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis and an aggressive stroke play from Tim David to go over the road by 5 wickets with 5 balls to spare. The defeat has proven exit gates to DC whereas RCB have certified for the playoffs.

