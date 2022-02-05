WATCH | JSC recommends SCA president Mandisa Maya as next Chief Justice | News24

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) spokespersons Dali Mpofu and Doris Tshepe addressed the media after an eight-hour deliberation in regards to the 4 Chief Justice nominees on Saturday.

Mpofu stated the JSC had beneficial Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya.

Maya was considered one of 4 nominees; the opposite three candidates have been Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa nominated them in November after contemplating the suggestions of a panel headed by Judge Navanethem Pillay.

The panel evaluated greater than 500 candidates chosen by members of the general public. The panel then shortlisted eight folks to advocate to Ramaphosa.

In a primary for South Africa, the JSC known as for feedback on former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s substitute final yr as a part of a session course of.

