WATCH: Kevin Costner Remembers the ‘Amazing Ray Liotta’ at MLB Field of Dreams Game

Kevin Costner gave a fantastic tribute to Ray Liotta as a part of the Field of Dreams recreation in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday, simply three months after the actor died at age 67. The baseball subject set used of their 1989 movie Field of Dreams has been become a vacationer attraction that has hosted MLB video games for the previous three years.

In a shifting video, Costner remembered the “amazing Ray Liotta,” and his character from the film, “Shoeless” Joe Jackson.

“Ray Liotta was special,” Costner mentioned within the video, together with the clip from the film the place Liotta’s “Shoeless” Joe Jackson watches the baseball stadium lights illuminate the taking part in subject, surrounded by cornfields, and says, “Man, I love this game.”

“In honor of MLB at Field of Dreams this week, I wanted to share some memories from the movie but more importantly remember the amazing Ray Liotta. ‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ will be out there with all of us for a great night of baseball in the fields of Iowa,” Costner continued.

Costner’s tribute performed because the Chicago Cubs performed the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday evening. To set the stage for the sport, each groups wore particular uniforms, “inspired by what both franchises wore in the early 1900s,” Fox News reported.

The actor additionally posted a tribute on his Instagram web page, with images of Liotta from the basic film:

Costner additionally remembered the memorable batting follow scene that he and Liotta shared in the course of the filming of the film, and the way he thought on that second when he heard the information of Liotta’s loss of life.

He mentioned:

When Ray died again in May, I reminisced about how our batting follow second collectively was not a stunt. It was actual, and it occurred as you noticed it. I mentioned that God gave us that stunt that evening, and now God has Ray. And although he could also be gone, that’s the great thing about a recreation like baseball and a film like ‘Field of Dreams.’ He will get to stay eternally in our hearts at any time when he steps out of that cornfield. He’s change into everlasting. Long stay Shoeless Joe, and lengthy stay Ray, who helped present us that when desires come from the center, they actually can come true.

“That’s the beauty of baseball and a movie like ‘Field of Dreams.’ He gets to live forever in our hearts.” Earlier his yr, Ray Liotta sadly handed away on the age of 67. Kevin Costner appears again at his time on set with Liotta and honors the lifetime of his former colleague. pic.twitter.com/HRQ681OgbZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 11, 2022

Liotta, who created iconic characters for motion pictures corresponding to Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, died in his sleep on May 26 within the Dominican Republic, the place he was filming the film Dangerous Waters.

In a tearjerker second in the course of the recreation Thursday, MLB veteran outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad stunned followers by popping out of the corn to “have a catch,” in a nod to the legendary Field of Dreams scene:

Hey Dad, you need to have a catch?#MLBatFieldOfDreams pic.twitter.com/CqFhcFiFLM — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 11, 2022

MLB won’t return to the Field of Dreams stadium in 2023 due to a long-term building challenge deliberate for the positioning, which can characteristic youth baseball and softball fields for girls and boys, group dormitories and a lodge, proprietor Frank Thomas told the Des Moines Register.