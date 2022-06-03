Watch: Kieron Pollard takes stunning catch during T20 Blast game, celebrates in unique style – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Kieron Pollard didn’t have the very best season within the IPL this yr and he was even benched by the Mumbai Indians for the previous couple of matches. However, the previous West Indies captain continues to be scorching property within the T20 circuit the world over and presently he’s enjoying for Surrey within the Vitality T20 Blast in England. One of the most secure catchers going round, Pollard garnered all of the headlines when he plucked out a fully sensational catch of Nick Hubbins at quick additional cowl within the Surrey vs Hampshire conflict.

After finishing the catch, Pollard introduced out a novel celebration and it might properly have been directed in the direction of his critic – he was underneath immense stress within the IPL and there have been speculations that Mumbai Indians might properly launch him earlier than the subsequent season.

Watch the video right here:

Speaking in regards to the ball, it was delivered by Reece Topley on a size exterior the off stump. Gubbins tried to work it in the direction of sq. leg, however a vanguard noticed the ball fly throughout to quick additional cowl when Pollard leapt to his left and snaffled an absolute magnificence with one hand.

Earlier within the match, Sam Curran smashed 69 runs with the bat and powered Surrey to 228 for 4. He then returned to select a 5-wicket haul with the ball and Surrey thrashed Hampshire by 72 runs.

Pollard was wanted for simply 7 balls throughout Surrey’s innings the place he ended with an unbeaten 12 runs. Surrey is a power-packed workforce with the likes of Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Sam Curran, and Chris Jordan including loads of heft to the aspect.

With this win, Surrey have moved to the highest of the South Group and have maintained the 100 per cent file on this season’s Vitality Blast. Pollard would wish to wind the clock again and play few match-winning innings in the remainder of the season.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.