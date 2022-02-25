Americas

WATCH: Kings, Nuggets Link Arms in Solidarity with Ukrainian Player

Prince Abraham
Players from the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets joined arms in a present of assist for Ukrainian-born Kings ahead Alex Len earlier than their recreation Thursday night time.

The groups’ message was one in all unity in opposition to conflict:

In addition to linking arms in solidarity, Kings coach Alvin Gentry made a degree to honor Len and convey consideration to his war-torn homeland throughout his pre-game press convention.

“Before we get started, I just wanted to say that we had a little meeting in the locker room, and obviously, Alex Len being from Ukraine and has family over there and relatives over there,” Gentry told the media. “And so I would just like for you guys to keep him in your prayers and hopefully his family is going to remain safe. So I think that’s very important. And he’s very important to us, not just as a player, but as a person. He’s a tremendous human being and we just want him to know we’re praying for his family.”

Len, together with fellow Ukrainian NBA participant Svi Mykhailiuk, posted a joint assertion to Twitter earlier than the sport calling for individuals to #StandWithUkraine:

Alvin Gentry instructed reporters that Len’s household in Ukraine was secure so far as he knew.





