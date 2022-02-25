WATCH: Kings, Nuggets Link Arms in Solidarity with Ukrainian Player

Players from the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets joined arms in a present of assist for Ukrainian-born Kings ahead Alex Len earlier than their recreation Thursday night time.

The groups’ message was one in all unity in opposition to conflict:

Before tonight’s recreation tipped-off with the Kings and Nuggets in Sacramento, each groups joined arm-in-arm in assist of Kings C Alex Len, whose residence nation of Ukraine has been invaded by Russia. Their message: “NO WAR.” pic.twitter.com/qog1bx3Syl — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 25, 2022

In addition to linking arms in solidarity, Kings coach Alvin Gentry made a degree to honor Len and convey consideration to his war-torn homeland throughout his pre-game press convention.

“Before we get started, I just wanted to say that we had a little meeting in the locker room, and obviously, Alex Len being from Ukraine and has family over there and relatives over there,” Gentry told the media. “And so I would just like for you guys to keep him in your prayers and hopefully his family is going to remain safe. So I think that’s very important. And he’s very important to us, not just as a player, but as a person. He’s a tremendous human being and we just want him to know we’re praying for his family.”

Alvin Gentry requested for prayers for Kings middle Alex Len and his members of the family in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/VzDzWnMWrq — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 25, 2022

Len, together with fellow Ukrainian NBA participant Svi Mykhailiuk, posted a joint assertion to Twitter earlier than the sport calling for individuals to #StandWithUkraine:

Alvin Gentry instructed reporters that Len’s household in Ukraine was secure so far as he knew.