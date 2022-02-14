Watch: Liam Livingstone Sends Message To Punjab Kings Fans After Big-Money Deal In IPL Auction 2022 | Cricket News

England’s Liam Livingstone was the most costly purchase on the second day of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega public sale in Bengaluru on Sunday. Punjab Kings decided to break the bank to signal Livingstone, paying a staggering Rs 11.50 crore for him. The England cricketer has developed a popularity in latest instances for his big-hitting capability and Punjab will hope to get the most effective out of him when the brand new season begins in April. Following his large pay day on Sunday, Livingstone shared a message for Punjab Kings followers.

“Hello Punjab fans, it’s Liam Livingstone here. Just a quick message to tell you how excited I am to represent the Punjab Kings in the IPL 202a2. Thanks to all the staff that picked me up in the auction today and I am really excited to get out to India and get the tournament started. Hopefully see you all soon,” Livingstone mentioned in a video posted by Punjab Kings on social media.

Here is the video of Livingstone’s message to Punjab Kings followers:

Meanwhile, having roped in Livingstone, Punjab Kings additionally used its deep pockets to select up West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith for Rs 6.5 crore. He was spectacular within the recently-concluded ODI collection in opposition to India.

On the opposite hand, Mumbai Indians, purely primarily based on leap of religion, paid a whopping Rs 8 crore for an injured Jofra Archer regardless of his unavailability for the 2022 version of the IPL.

The two-day IPL public sale ended on Sunday with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings predictably making the hefty pay-outs with larger purses in retailer whereas Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals now look formidable on batting entrance however barely brief in bowling arsenal.

(With PTI inputs)