WATCH LIVE | ANC briefs media on nomination process and rules ahead of elective conference | News24

The African National Congress will on Thursday convene a media briefing to announce the official nomination course of and guidelines for its fifty fifth nationwide elective convention, which is because of begin on 16 December.

The media briefing shall be led by the chairperson of the ANC electoral committee Kgalema Motlanthe.

Watch the proceedings stay.

