Watch Live: Biden delivers 2022 State of the Union

President Biden is delivering his first State of the Union handle earlier than each homes of Congress on Tuesday as Americans are monitoring Ukraine’s efforts to resist an invasion by Russia and fewer than every week after Mr. Biden announced his first nominee for the Supreme Court.

Mr. Biden stated Russian President Vladimir Putin miscalculated in invading Ukraine. He famous the Ukrainian ambassador, a visitor of the primary woman, who obtained a standing ovation. Members of Congress wore blue and yellow in assist of Ukraine.

Mr. Biden additionally introduced he’ll shut U.S. airspace to Russian plane, following within the footsteps of European allies. Additionally, he introduced 30 million barrels of oil shall be launched from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“These steps will help blunt gas prices here at home. And I know the news about what’s happening can seem alarming, but I want you to know that we are going to be okay,” he stated.

President Biden delivers his State of the Union handle on March 1, 2022. CBS News



While Mr. Biden did instantly handle inflation, he additionally touted his American Rescue Plan, and the variety of jobs created in his first 12 months in workplace. He acknowledged that inflation is “robbing” Americans of financial positive factors.

“With all the bright spots in our economy, record job growth and higher wages, too many families are struggling to keep up with the bills,” he stated. “Inflation is robbing them of the gains they might otherwise feel.”

A CBS News poll released Tuesday discovered that Mr. Biden’s approval score remained at 44%, a one level enhance from final week however the identical as his approval score in January and November CBS News polls.

The president’s approval score began to fall final summer season in the course of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and fell even additional as inflation grew to become a much bigger problem.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will ship the GOP response.