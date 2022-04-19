Watch live: Boris Johnson faces lawmakers over partygate scandal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to face British lawmakers on Tuesday for the primary time since police fined him for attending a birthday celebration throughout COVID lockdown.

Watch Johnson communicate within the video participant under.

Johnson is anticipated to apologise earlier than MPs as opposition lawmakers name for him to resign.

The prime minister mentioned final week that he paid the advantageous and supplied a “full apology”, including that it hadn’t occurred to him that the gathering was “a breach of the rules.”

He has confronted outrage over the a number of workplace events held in 2020 and 2021 whereas individuals within the UK had been prohibited from visiting family and friends.

The advantageous he paid final week makes him the primary prime minister ever discovered to have damaged the regulation whereas in workplace.