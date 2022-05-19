WATCH LIVE | Day 2: Public Protector applies for interdict against Parliament, Ramaphosa | News24
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is difficult the Constitutional Court’s resolution to reject her impeachment rescission bid.
On Wednesday, the most recent episode of the authorized drama, by which Mkhwebane is making an attempt to cease Parliament from impeaching her, performed out within the Western Cape High Court.
She requested the courtroom for interdicts to cease Parliament from persevering with its impeachment course of and to ban President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her.
READ | Mkhwebane to challenge ConCourt’s rejection of her impeachment rescission bid
Proceedings will proceed earlier than Judges Nathan Erasmus, Mokgoatji Dolamo and Derek Wille.
Counsel for the speaker of Parliament, Ramaphosa and the DA will current their arguments.
