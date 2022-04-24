Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds ‘Save America’ Rally in Delaware, Ohio

Former President Donald Trump will maintain a “Save America” Rally in Delaware, Ohio, on Saturday, April 23.

Trump is scheduled to talk at 7:00 P.M. Eastern.

This would be the first public look Trump will make with U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance, who the previous president endorsed on April 15.

The Ohio Senate main election is ready to happen May 3.

Save America Announces Program Speakers for Delaware, Ohiohttps://t.co/CJXrIEC42W pic.twitter.com/icKeXe2RA5 — Liz Harrington (@actualLizUSA) April 19, 2022

Speaking alongside Vance on the rally are three Trump-endorsed Republican congressional candidates, together with Rep. Mike Carey (R-OH), operating for re-election in Ohio’s fifteenth Congressional District the place he elected in a particular election final November; Max Miller, candidate for Ohio’s seventh Congressional District; and Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, candidate for Ohio’s thirteenth Congressional District.