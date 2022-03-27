Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds ‘Save America’ Rally in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump will maintain a “Save America” Rally in Commerce, Georgia, on Saturday, March 26.

Trump is scheduled to talk at 7:00 P.M. Eastern.

Multiple Trump-endorsed candidates are scheduled to talk at Saturday’s rally, together with former soccer star and present Republican main Senate candidate Herschel Walker and former Senator and present gubernatorial candidate David Perdue.

Save America Announces Program Speakers for Commerce, Georgia Register right here:https://t.co/QrYZmhdakQ pic.twitter.com/hx08rhm5Ay — Liz Harrington (@actualLizUSA) March 23, 2022

Other audio system embrace:

State Sen. Burt Jones – Lieutenant Governor candidate

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) – Secretary of State candidate

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA)

Vernon Jones – Former state Rep. and present U.S. House candidate

John Gordon – Attorney General candidate

Patrick Witt – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner candidate

Tom Homan – Former performing director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Todd Starnes – Columnist and radio-host

