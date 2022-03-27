Americas

Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds ‘Save America’ Rally in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump will maintain a “Save America” Rally in Commerce, Georgia, on Saturday, March 26.

Trump is scheduled to talk at 7:00 P.M. Eastern.

Multiple Trump-endorsed candidates are scheduled to talk at Saturday’s rally, together with former soccer star and present Republican main Senate candidate Herschel Walker and former Senator and present gubernatorial candidate David Perdue.

Other audio system embrace:

  • State Sen. Burt Jones – Lieutenant Governor candidate
  • Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) – Secretary of State candidate
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)
  • Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA)
  • Vernon Jones – Former state Rep. and present U.S. House candidate
  • John Gordon – Attorney General candidate
  • Patrick Witt – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner candidate
  • Tom Homan – Former performing director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Todd Starnes – Columnist and radio-host

