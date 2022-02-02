Watch live: Johnson to face MPs as resignation calls grow louder

UK prime minister Boris Johnson will face his first PMQs on Wednesday for the reason that publication of a report that discovered “failures of leadership” over COVID lockdown events in Downing Street.

_You can watch Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) within the video participant above, from 13:00 CET. _

The scandal dubbed Partygate prompted a big public uproar, forcing Johnson to apologise to MPs on Tuesday, saying, “I get it, and I will fix it”, and promising to reform his workplace.

But which may not be sufficient to rally an acrimonious Conservative social gathering, with extra MPs demanding his resignation because the scandal drags on.

Some Tories felt that, regardless of promising to vary, Johnson confirmed an absence of regret and a failure to grasp the anger felt on the Partygate revelations by thousands and thousands who put up with loneliness or worse to observe the foundations.

Keir Starmer, chief of the principle opposition social gathering, and Ian Blackford, the Westminster chief of the Scottish National Party (SNP), each renewed their name for Johnson to step down.

In her partial report, senior civil servant Sue Gray discovered that “failures of leadership and judgment” allowed occasions to happen that “should not have been allowed to take place”.

She probed a dozen gatherings between 2020 and 2021, together with the “Bring Your Own Booze” social gathering held on May 20, 2020, a Christmas quiz, a Christmas social gathering in addition to a number of leaving-dos for advisers and officers.

Gray solely launched her findings on 4 of 16 occasions being probed, whereas police are investigating the opposite dozen that occurred amid measures leaving thousands and thousands of UK residents banned from socialising because the nation tried to curb the unfold of COVID-19.