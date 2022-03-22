Watch Live: Ketanji Brown Jackson takes questions on day 2 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Jackson was sworn in by Durbin simply after 3:20 p.m. and delivered her opening assertion to the committee, pledging to assist and defend the Constitution if confirmed to the Supreme Court.

“Members of this committee,” she mentioned, “if I am confirmed, I commit to you that I will work productively to support and defend the Constitution and this grand experiment of American democracy that has endured over these past 246 years.”

Noting her practically 10 years serving on the federal bench, Jackson mentioned she takes significantly her accountability to be unbiased.

“I decide cases from a neutral posture,” she instructed the committee. “I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath.”

Jackson supplied gratitude to Mr. Biden for the “confidence” he positioned in her and thanked the 45 senators she met with within the lead-up to her affirmation hearings.

“Your careful attention to my nomination demonstrates your dedication to the crucial role that the Senate plays in this constitutional process. And I thank you,” she mentioned.

Born in Washington, Jackson highlighted the teachings instilled in her by her mother and father, Johnny and Ellery Brown, who have been each in attendance. Jackson mentioned her father helped stir her curiosity within the legislation, as he was a full-time pupil at University of Miami Law School when the household moved to Florida.

“My very earliest memories are of watching my father study — he had his stack of law books on the kitchen table while I sat across from him with my stack of coloring books,” she mentioned.

Jackson mentioned her mother and father impressed upon each her and her brother, Ketajh, the worth of public service, together with her youthful brother working as a police officer earlier than becoming a member of the Army following the September 11, 2001, terror assaults.

“Even prior to today, I can honestly say that my life had been blessed beyond measure,” she mentioned. “The first of my many blessings is the fact that I was born in this great nation, a little over 50 years ago.”

Turning to her expertise as a federal decide, Jackson famous her opinions are usually prolonged, which she mentioned displays her dedication to being clear and offering an intensive clarification of her selections.

“All of my professional experiences, including my work as a public defender and as trial judge, have instilled in me the importance of having each litigant know that the judge in their case has heard them, whether or not their arguments prevailed in court,” she mentioned.

Jackson acknowledged her household in attendance on the listening to, together with her husband Patrick, daughters Talia and Leila, mother and father, brother, in-laws, and three school roommates.

Honoring Breyer, for whom she clerked on the Supreme Court, Jackson referred to as it “extremely humbling to be considered for Justice Breyer’s seat, and I know that I could never fill his shoes. But if confirmed, I would hope to carry on his spirit.”

“I know that my role as a judge is a limited one, that the Constitution empowers me only to decide cases and controversies that are properly presented, and I know that my judicial role is further constrained by careful adherence to precedent,” she mentioned.

Jackson mentioned that throughout her judicial profession, she has labored to make sure the phrases inscribed above the doorway to the Supreme Court “equal justice under law are a reality and not just an ideal.”